MCNEILL, Wilma Noreen (nee Jenkins) Peacefully at Bluewater Health, Wilma McNeill died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Edward Vincent McNeill (2013). Wilma was a loving mother who was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Loving mother of Carmen McCracken (Martin), Richmond, B.C. Lonnie McNeill (Faith), Church Point, Nova Scotia, Timothy McNeill (Caroline), Sarnia, Paula Vanderburg (Gary) Sarnia, and Nancy Sonier (Glenn), Corunna. “Grammie Niell” was the proud grandmother of Craig McCracken, Joanna Barker (Shaul) & Jennifer McCracken-Chan (Dean), all of Richmond, B.C., Derek (Kayla), Dominique (David), Garret & Samuel McNeill, all of N.S., Tyler (Courtney) & Jessica McNeill (Matt), both of Coldstream, B.C., Elizabeth Murphy (Max Armstrong), Corunna, Christina Ward (Rob), Corunna, Chantal Sonier, (Tyler Taylor), Sarnia, Daniel Sonier (Kristen), Sarnia, Christopher Sonier, Toronto, Veronica Daye (Jordan), Mooretown, Jacob, Justine and Mary Frances Sonier, all of Corunna. Great-grandmother of Everett & Marilyn Chan and Natalie & Carmella Rafael of Richmond, B.C., Noah & Ava Murphy and Vera Armstrong, Corunna, Ella, James & Leah Ward, Corunna, Lily, Maximus & Callum Taylor, Sarnia and Faye & Eliza Sonier, Camlachie. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law Margaret Cooke & Dorothy McNeill and brother-in-law Hubert McNeill (Christine). Wilma was predeceased by parents William & Edna Jenkins and her siblings Lester, Babe, Roma, Bennett & Yvonne. Wilma was born on October 5, 1931 in Murray River, Prince Edward Island. She was the fourth child in a family of six. She grew up in Murray River and later Summerside, Prince Edward Island. Wilma met her future husband Edward in 1953 and they were married on October 24th of the same year. Wilma enjoyed military life with her husband who was a navigator in the RCAF and was delighted when Ed was transferred to CFB Summerside in 1961. Ed’s last posting was at CFB Comox, B.C. from where he retired in 1972. He embarked on a second career as an elementary school teacher and began his teaching career in Sarnia in 1973. Wilma was primarily a stay-at-home mom during the rearing of her five children but as the children grew older she held numerous jobs in the retail industry and eventually became an almost full time volunteer with an enthusiastic passion for many causes that continued right up to the last days of her life. The organizations she was involved with and the impressive recognition and numerous awards she received included the 2014 Lieutenant Governor’s Community Volunteer Award, 2012 The Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, 2012 Bellelle Geurin Award, the highest honor in the Catholic Women’s League, 2008 The First Rose Hodgson Memorial Award. Wilma was a devoted advocate in the movement to enshrine Remembrance Day as a Legal Holiday; after 27 years of pursuing this goal Wilma was successful in having the Holidays Act amended in the spring of 2018. Visitation was held at the McKENZIE & BLUNDY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 431 N. Christina St. Sarnia, Ontario on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, February 10th at 11 a.m. Interment Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, friends who wish may make donations to St. Joseph’s Hospice, 475 N. Christina St., Sarnia, ON N7T 5W3 Sarnia or Heart & Stroke Foundation, 150-633 Colborne Street, London, ON N6B 2V3. Messages of condolence and memories may be left at www.mckenzieblundy.com
