Windsor Brehaut

BREHAUT, G. Windsor At the Garden Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 of G. Windsor Brehaut, Charlottetown, age 91 years. Predeceased by his wife Kitty (MacFarlane). Dear father of Barb Robinson (Peter). Loving “Pop” to Amy MacAulay (James) and Steven Robinson (Danielle). Lovingly remembered by his great grandchildren Jasper and Fiona MacAulay; Harley and Zack Robinson. Brother of Marguerite MacInerney (Warren, deceased), Maurice Brehaut (Lisa) and Keith Brehaut (Velma). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 11 am. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Bible Society.

