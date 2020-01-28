Winnie Downe

DOWNE, Winnie May The death occurred peacefully at the Beach Grove Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 of Winnie May Downe (nee Winters) age 91 years. Winnie was the beloved wife of the late Garth W. Downe and loving mother of Doug (deceased) and Laurie (Debbie). Cherished Grandmother of Meredith (Dominic) and Monica (Alex). Winnie is also survived by her beloved sister Anita Judson, daughter-in-law Nancy Downe and sister-in-law Isabel (Lincoln) MacLeod. She was also predeceased by her parents Herbin and Elsie Winters, sister Alice Sprague, sister-in-law Ruby Watts (Victor), brothers-in-law Harry Downe (Mae), Walter "Junior" Downe and Rennie Judson. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 29th before service time from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Beach Grove Home or the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
