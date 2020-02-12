JUDSON, Winston "Judd" Peacefully at the Mount Continuing Care Community on Monday, February 10, 2020 of Winston Judson of Charlottetown, Veteran of the Second World War age 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (Blanchard) Judson and dear father of Beverly (Ray) McBride, Brenda (Paul) Mott, Bob (Cindy), Michael. Andy (predeceased) (Pauline), Ronnie (Kelly), Laurie Jane (predeceased) and Richie (Karen). Proud Juddie of Robin Goss, Kellie Cash, Darcy Ingersoll, Shawn Mott, Leigh-Ann Locke, Malcolm Brett Judson, Michael Judson, Mark Martin, Katie Melanson, Stevie Judson, Jon Liubicich, Jessy Judson, Jacob Judson, Justin Driscoll, Avery Judson, Evan Judson and Seth Judson and of fourteen great grandchildren. Judd will also be lovingly remembered by his brother Ken (Marion) Judson and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Annie Judson and siblings Minnie, Dewar, Rheta, Irene, Art and Dorothy. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14th at 10:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday February 13th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Charlottetown Branch #1 of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold a Veterans Tribute Service at the funeral home on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Tremploy. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
