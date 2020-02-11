JUDSON, Winston Peacefully at the Mount Continuing Care Community on Monday, February 10, 2020 of Winston Judson of Charlottetown age 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (Blanchard) Judson. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. Completed arrangements will be announced later. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
