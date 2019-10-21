WONNACOTT, Earl LePage With saddened and heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of Earl Wonnacott at Whisperwood Villa on October 18, 2019. Born in Charlottetown June 10, 1921, beloved professor of physics at Prince of Wales College and UPEI for over 50 years. Earl was the son of the late Lloyd and Hilda (LePage) Wonnacott. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 73 years Eunice Wonnacott (Eaton), survived by his loving children Brian (life partner Michael deceased), John (Carole Anne), Stephen (Barb), Ruth Proud, Eric (Lynn), David (Ann), Deborah (life partner Suzanne); his dear brother Don Wonnacott (Florence), and numerous grand and great-grand children, nephews and nieces, as well as many close friends. Professor Wonnacott made arrangements to donate his body to the medical school at Dalhousie University in Halifax Nova Scotia and he will be interred beside his beloved wife in the Upper Canard Cemetery, NS at a later date. Friends and family will be received at Hennessey Cutcliffe Cahrlottetown Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral will be held at Trinity United Church in Charlottetown at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 24, 2019, with a reception to follow.
