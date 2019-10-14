WOOD, Marguerite Isabelle At the Park West Lodge on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 of Marguerite Isabelle Wood (MacDonald), Charlottetown, age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Winston Wood. Dear mother of Gloria Wood (Don LaRose), Barrie, Scott (Beverley), Wayne, Mary Lou Wilson and Ian (Pamela). Lovingly remembered by six grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret (Molyneaux) MacDonald and her brother Woodrow MacDonald. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 1:00 pm. In lieu of a visitation, there will be a reception in the funeral home reception centre following the service. Interment in Mount Herbert Memorial Cemetery following the reception (approximately 3:00 pm). Memorial donations may be made to the Mount Herbert Memorial Cemetery Fund. www.belvederefh.com
