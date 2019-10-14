WYBOU, Elizabeth The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019 of Elizabeth Wybou (Durant) of Stratford (and formerly of Summerside), age 85 years. Beloved wife of Ronald "Ron" Wybou and dear mother of Barbara, Deborah (Yvon Pitre), David (Patti Smith) and Richard Wybou. Grandmother of Clark Richards (Tara Simmons), Elizabeth Richards (Patrick Reinhartz), Theresa Richards (Scott Gallant), Bradford Richards, KeeganWybou, Danielle Wybou and four great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Jeannette Durant. Predeceased by her parents Vernon and Helen (Kelly) Durant and brother Ronald Durant. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. There will be no visitation or funeral service by personal request. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Kidney Foundation. www.hillsborofh.ca
Commented