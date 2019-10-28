ZAKEM, Abraham George "Abe" Peacefully at the Garden Home on Sunday, October 27, 2019 of Abe Zakem of Charlottetown age 90 years. Son of the late Albert and Haniya Zakem. Beloved husband of Laura (Rashed) Zakem. Dear father of Tony, Nofa (Aldo) DiBacco, Philip (Karen), Anne Zakem and Yvonne (John) McInnis. Loving Grandfather "Jiddo" of Rachel, Mark and Colin Zakem, Julia, Matthew, Sabrina, Daniella and Vanessa DiBacco, Brianna and Zachary Zakem, Logan McInnis and Eric MacPhail Zakem. Brother of Jean (Labeeb "Larry") Rashed. Brother-in-law of Elias "Louie" (Faida) Rashed, Souhail "Cy" (Amal) Rashed. Abe is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sisters Yvonne Haddad (Jimmy), Margaret Haddad (Mike), brothers Joe (Edith) Zakem, Frank (Janet) Zakem and brother-in-law George Rashed (Daad), (Sandra). Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Thursday, October 31st, then transferred to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer for funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (PEI). On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
