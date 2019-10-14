ZINCK, Eliza Ada (Terri) At the South Shore Villa on Thursday, October 10, 2019 of Eliza Ada “Terri” (McCardle) Zinck, Charlottetown. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Zinck. Loving mother of Michael (Raymonde), James (Rose) and Elizabeth Hickey. Grandmother of Véronique, Danielle, Roxanne, Michelle, Phillip and Kaleb. Sister of Ann Coughlan (Terry, deceased) and David McCardle (Mary). Sister-in-law of Audrey McCardle. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Evangeline (Cahill) McCardle, her siblings Virginia McCardle, Pauline Sheridan (Gerald), George McCardle, John McCardle, Albert McCardle (Hazel) and Leonard McCardle. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family Celebration of the Word will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. No visitation by request. www.belvederefh.com Deborah (Yvon Pitre), David (Patti Smith) and Richard Wybou. Grandmother of Clark Richards (Tara Simmons), Elizabeth Richards (Patrick Reinhartz), Theresa Richards (Scott Gallant), Bradford Richards, KeeganWybou, Danielle Wybou and four great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Jeannette Durant. Predeceased by her parents Vernon and Helen (Kelly) Durant and brother Ronald Durant. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. There will be no visitation or funeral service by personal request. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Kidney Foundation. www.hillsborofh.ca
