For members in the 20 4-H clubs across the province, summer tends to be a busy time.
Many shows animals and projects at Old Home Week and other exhibitions across the Island. For senior members exhibiting cattle, there is the chance to vie for a spot on the beef and dairy teams that will carry the province's colours at the Royal Winter Fair. Then there is the capstone to the 4-H year-- a chance to meet other members across the province at the annual achievement day in September.
In the year of COVID-19, that routine will be drastically different. In-person meetings and activities have been cancelled since March. All of the fairs that have agricultural components have been cancelled. Rayanne Frizzell, who is administrative director of PEI 4-H, admits this will be a very different summer for members.
"I am still having a hard time getting my head around it to be honest," she said regarding the cancellation of the exhibitions. "It is not only the competition-- there is a major social component for our members as they get to see their friends at the various shows."
Frizzell said the organziation has been offering virtual projects for the past few months on an optional basis and "we have been pleased with the uptake with about 25 per cent of the membership signing up." Many leaders have also stayed involved, touching base with their members through technology. We realize not everybody is comfortable doing that and that is OK." No member will be penalized for not completing a project in the 2019-2020 4-H year.
She said plans are now under way to hold a virtual achievement day sometime in late summer and early fall, adding "we are still working out all the details." The organziation is also hoping public health guidelines will allow an in-person social event by the end of the summer.
While the cancellations are definitely a disappointment, Frizzell said they too can teach a lesson. She explained "part of what we do is try to mould responsible, caring citizens and this is a lesson that things don't always work out the way you would like. There are sometimes things bigger than you."
It is a lesson Alecia Gallant seems to have learned well. A member of Elmsdale 4-H for the past seven years, the 19-year-old admits to being disappointed when she heard the Prince County Exhibition in Alberton would be cancelled this summer.
“It’s a big thing for 4-H because that’s how we get out there, that’s how we show off the 4-H club in the community,” she said. “We can’t do that this year, and people can’t see that 4-H is still alive and well in West Prince.”
She has regularly taken part in the Prince County Exhibition, displaying knitting projects that she’s completed. She has also won ribbons at the exhibition for some of her work. Gallant said taking part in the exhibition is a great opportunity to show off the hard work she has done with the club.
“I know some of the kids in our club are like ‘I can’t wait to put this on the exhibition circus because they made this really cool knitting project, or they made this cool looking cake,” said Ms Gallant, who now helps with the Elmsdale 4_H Beavers . “It’s like a goal for them to get on the exhibition circuit.”
Ms Gallant is taking part in virtual projects for knitting and crocheting, while her sister is doing a virtual STEM project, and a virtual cake decorating project.
“There are a large amount of virtual projects available,” said Moira Shaw, one of the leaders of the Elmsdale 4-H Beavers, and member of the board of directors for 4-H PEI. “They range from agriculture, home economics and STEM and include a few projects like gardening, exploring pets, rabbits, to other projects like sustainable living, photography, cake decorating, crafts, and scrapbooking. These are just a few listed, more can be found on the 4-H PEI website.”
Ms Shaw said 4-H is a very interesting and engaging opportunity.
“I’ve made lifelong friends through this organization, had the opportunity to travel, and have learned many new skills including public speaking and an interest in community service,” she concluded. “I would encourage everyone to take this opportunity to look into 4-H and if anyone’s interested in joining as a member or leader they are more than welcome.”
