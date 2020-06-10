I was able to navigate my way through Freetown's biggest traffic jam in years to take in the touching tribute to Derwin Clow and his family.
Cassialane Holsteins has been in the Clow family for seven generations and Derwin and Janet had hoped to pass the dairy operation on to their son, Evan. However, Derwin was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis just over a year ago and he was forced to sell the property retire from the industry.
For well over half an hour, vehicles of every description passed around the yard as the family waved and chatted with friends and neighbours. I once heard Derwin described as "a prince of a guy' and it is an assessment I totally agree with. Judging by the turnout, I am far from alone.
Kudos to Marleen Wolfe, who both sold the property and organized the tribute. In hindsight it may be a good thing the event was organized on relatively short notice. If all of Derwin's friends had a chance to show up, traffic might have been backed up in Freetown for some time.
On a far, far different topic, I was intrigued by a recent conference call organized by Farm Credit Canada to caution journalists they should use caution when analyzing the farm cash receipts compiled by the Statistics Canada for last year and the first quarter of 2020.
In both cases, the news was positive-- last year, the receipts were more than double the average increase of the previous five years. However, as Paul Harvey used to say "Here's the rest of the story." The figures were inflated due to sales of recreational cannabis, which became legal in September of 2019 and is now considered by Statistics Canada in its calculation of cash crops.
J.P. Gervais, who is the chief agricultural economist with FCC, has no quarrel with that designation. However, he points out that it must be excluded when a comparison is made to previous years so "you are looking at apples and apples." He said it will take some time before the long-term impact of cannabis on the results can be measured.
It has to be noted that growing cannabis remains a regulated activity so it is not something producers can easily transition to. All cannabis licensed for government sale must be grown under strict conditions and security.
In a startling contrast to the last couple of years. Mother Nature has been a willing partner as producers planted the 2020 crops. Potato planting is virtually done and many other varieties are also well under way. With the uncertain market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, having a good start to the season offers a much needed break. Hopefully it will be the start of a good growing season and the markets lost in large measure due to the closure of restaurants in Canada and around the world will begin to come back as efforts to "flatten the curve" of the pandemic begin to pay off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.