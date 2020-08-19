Here is a look at some of the highlights of the agreement between the provincial government and the PEI Potato Board. An unsigned copy of the agreement was posted on the website of the Department of Agriculture and Land August 3.
--The funding agreement is between the province and the PEI Potato Board. While Cavendish Farms is eligible to receive up to $4,718,000 under the deal, they are not a signatory to the agreement. The contract was slated to come into effect April 23 (the question of whether there will be retroactive payments has not been clarified) and is scheduled to run until March 1 of 2021. It can be terminated earlier by the province.
-- The agreement provides for monthly payments and regular interim reports from the board, with a final report due by April 14 of 2021. All information gathered during the life of the agreement is considered confidential and owned by the province.
-- The Potato Board is mandated to establish contracts with Cavendish Farms to ensure that a maximum of 100 million pounds of processing potatoes from the 2019 crop are processed and transported from the New Annan plant to storage facilities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Florida.
-- In order to get paid, Cavendish Farms is required to submit a report each month including proof of payment to growers, the volume of the 2019 PEI crop processed to that date,; the amount remaining to be processed and the amount of Island processed products being stored in freezers out of the province.
-- Eligible costs under the program include transporting potatoes from New Annan to the out of province freezers and the cost of storing the product in the New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Florida facilities.
