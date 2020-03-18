It is a very rare occasion when I have the opportunity to have a one-on-one interview with both the federal and provincial agriculture ministers within the space of a few days.
So rare in fact that I don't remember it ever happening before. Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau made her first visit to the province in a week that also marked her first anniversary in the job. She replaced Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, who moved on to a second stint as minister of veterans affairs. Despite the fact agriculture is the Island's number one industry, MacAulay was the first federal agriculture minister on a permanent basis to come from PEI.
Along with meeting industry officials and her provincial counterpart, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson, her two main public appearance highlighted major themes on her priority list-- growing the number of young farmers and using technology to become more sustainable.
The minister planned her Island visit around the Canadian Young Farmers Forum and hoped to be able to announce the members of a youth advisory council she is creating. However, a larger than expected flood of applications (over 800 in total) has slowed the process. As for technology, both ministers visited Atlantic Grown Organics in Spring Valley to announce funding for a boiler imported from Austria that means the company is the first organic greenhouse in Canada to be entirely heated from biomass.
Thompson hasn't quite marked his year anniversary (that happens May 9) and is one of the busiestministers at the cabinet table holding down two portfolios ( he is also Justice and Public Safety Minister). While he likes that job, it is easy to see where his passion lies. He considers farming the perfect training ground for cabinet because you have to multitask and make decisions in a timely fashion.
While his Holstein operation is now run by a manager, he usually starts his day in the barn calling it his "farm therapy." While he attended Premier Dennis King's recent State of the Province address with most of his other cabinet colleagues, suffice to say he was probably the only one who helped deliver a breached calf when he got home.
The discussions with both ministers certainly touched on the some of the big challenges facing the industry-- climate change, labour shortages and the impact of the coronovirus just to name a few-- but we also talked about opportunity. Not surprisingly, they both see a bright future, thanks in large measure to the industry's ability to pivot (one of the favourite words of our provincial minister) to meet those challenges head on.
On another front, congratulations to Oceanbrae Farms in Belmont and MacLellan Farms in West Cape who were named soil conservationists of the year in the livestock and cash crop categories respectively at the recent PEI Soil and Crop Improvement Association meeting in Summerside. Both of these farms have a long history of caring for the soil that helps to sustain them and they are deserving winners.
