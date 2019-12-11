Here is a brief look at the changes to the Business Corporation Act passed by the legislature.
The changes, introduced by Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson, are designed to reverse some changes introduced by the previous Wade MacLauchlan government around the disclosure of shareholders. Thompson had promised to tighten up the legislation after a company owned by Rebecca Irving used the act to acquire a company owning 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area.
-- The amendments establish rules that determine whether an individual has significant control over a corporation, singly or jointly with other individuals. That list includes ownership or direct and indirect control over share, joint ownership or holding 25 per cent or more of the voting rights.
--Corporations are now required to maintain a registery of individuals with significant control over the corporation. The specified information must be updated at least once in each financial year of the corporation. and new information must be recorded within 15 days of the corporation becoming aware of it.
-- Every corporation, is required to submit with its annual return a list of shareholders including the full name and address of each shareholder and the number and class of shares held by each shareholder.
