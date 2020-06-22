The Atlantic Canada Organic regional network (ACORN) will be holding its 2020 Annual General Meeting this Sunday via Zoom starting at 1 p.m.
The board will present a summary of what ACORN has achieved over the past year, and provide an update on the strategic direction of the organization and current projects of the board. Anyone who wishes to become a member prior to the meeting can sign up through the organization's website.
Current members will receive a follow up email with a invitation to the Zoom meeting, along with a more detailed agenda and links to the meeting documents. Please register in advance for this meeting (link to register will be included in the Zoom meeting invitation).
