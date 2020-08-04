Amendments to the Gasoline Tax Act that allow producers to used marked fuel in farm plated trucks passed through the legislature during the last day of the spring sitting.
In response to a question from Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund, the provincial tax commissioner said the exemption for mark fuel applies to a number of sectors both within and outside the agriculture sector. Beth Gaudet said that list includes aquaculture operation, aquaculturists, commercial fishing operations, custom agricultural contracting operations, custom agricultural contractor, farmer/fisher fuel, golf courses, snowmobile groomers, water tours, peat moss operations, forestry operations and rinks.
"The only change is that farm trucks have been added for agricultural operations," Gaudet explained. "The reason why it is in the amendments ‒ again, it’s a housekeeping amendment ‒ we’re administering the Climate Leadership Act and the Gasoline Tax Act together so that our clients do not have to remit and pay tax separately under each act."
Lund argued she said some concerns about the exemptions unrelated to agriculture and fishing saying "I don’t think something having been in regulations for many, many years is good justification for us to do it."
Finance Minister Darlene Compton replied "What we’re talking about right now is amending the Gasoline Tax Act to include farm-plated vehicles. We did not look at or address changing the exemptions for any of the other permitted usage of marked fuel."
When Lund asked why not, the deputy premier noted the exemptions for the areas not related to the primary industries was not discussed. The Green Party MLA persisted saying "If we were using a climate lens, we probably wouldn’t think it makes a lot of sense to give a gas tax exemption on snowmobile groomers or golf courses" and Compton agreed the issue was worth further discussion at another time.
"What we are dealing with right now is the Gasoline Tax Act and the amendments we need to make with farm-plated vehicles," the finance minister said.
Charlottetown-Brighton MLA Ole Hammarlund suggested the measure was subsiding gas and discouraging farmers and fishermen from conserving gas. He suggested other approaches should be looked at, explaining "I’m not saying you can’t support farmers. You could, for instance, give them money so they’re the same price as everyone else and then the farmer could either use the gas as needed or save the money, farmers are quite ingenious."
