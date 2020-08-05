By Andy Walker
The agriculture community has a big role to play in helping the province lessen its dependence on fossil fuels, Finance Minister Darlene Compton indicated during debate on amendments to the Climate Leadership Act.
The act was one of two passed during the session that delivers on a Progressive Conservative election province to allow farm plated vehicles to use marked fuel. Amendments to the Gasoline Tax Act were lso passed during the spring session. Summerside- Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund said she agrees fully with the intent of the act, but wondered how long the province plans to continue exemptions for marked fuel.
Noting a number of jurisdictions are now using mixed fuels in farm vehicles, Lund asked the finance minister if PEI was exploring such options. Compton noted several government departments were looking at fossil fuel alternatives adding "any farmer I know would love to see an alternative to using fossil fuels."
However, the deputy premier added "We can’t dictate to farmers that they should change but I know that they are being more efficient with their planting of crops through computerized technology and they would love nothing better than to, I think, mitigate the cost of fuel and the use of fuel."
Lund said she was in full agreement with that sentiment and asked the minister if output- based pricing has ever been considered. Compton said that idea has been brought to government's attention by a number of people and "I’m more than willing to look into it."
The opposition MLA noted Alberta uses an output-based system in the oil and gas sector. Instead of removing the levy from this particular product, it’s still on and the rebate is based on what is produced. Lund explained under the system "farms that produce high yields, their carbon levy that they would get back – their rebate, if you will – would be higher, so it would incentivize fuel efficiency."
Compton added "We rely on farmers to – all the farmers that I know want to ensure that they do what they can for climate change, for crop rotation, for buffer zones, for all of those things. I think it’s very important that we help farmers and not make them the bad guys in this. We need them there; we need them there for our food. We’ve seen that, during COVID especially, that it’s imperative that we keep our farmers here and do all we can to help them and this is a way to help them."
Lund argued the outputs based system would achieve the dual goal of making producers more environmentally and economically sustainable. Compton agreed the idea was worth exploring. Beth Gaudet, who is the provincial tax commissioner, noted the permits for marked fuel are issued for a three year duration. Compton said the idea of an outputs based system would be looked at in the interim.
"We’ll continue to look at this as the project evolves and to see actually how much marked fuel is being utilized and how many tanks are dipped and how many chances there are to look at ways of helping farmers in a different light," the finance minister said.
Gaudet explained that if a new carbon pricing agreement is not in place with Ottawa by the end of the year, the current tax rate will remain in place. Environment, Water and Climate Change Minister Natalie Jameson said the goal at this juncture is to have a new agreement in place between Ottawa and the provinces by the start of the next fiscal year in April of 2021.
O’Leary- Inverness MLA and former agriculture minister Robert Henderson said he was in full support of the two acts, adding the exemption helps put Island farmers on a level playing field with their counterparts in the region.
"Not all provinces will be making these changes, probably, but especially those in western Canada. We compete on many levels with other jurisdictions, so I really commend you on this," the Liberal agriculture and land critic noted.
Henderson went on to say "I know farmers would do whatever they can to be as energy efficiency as they can and I think the reality, we are really just talking about farm-plated vehicles on road, basically to take their produce from their farm to their market."
