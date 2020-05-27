It is still hard to believe this will be the summer without exhibitions.
For many Islanders both rural and urban, not to mention thousands of visitors, a trip to the local fair is high on the summer calendar of events. On the agricultural side, the fairs feature friendly competition but more than anything they are a chance to socialize with friends and neighbours. At the smaller fairs, virtually the entire community turns out to show their support for the exhibitors and organizers.
Meanwhile, at larger shows like Old Home Week, there is a chance for exhibitors to see how their animals stack up against the best from across the province and beyond. Judging by the success of Island exhibitors at the Royal Winter Fair over the years (the fate of that show has yet to be decided but there is a good possibility it may be dark too this November), if you can hold your own in the Old Home Week show ring, you don't need to take a back seat to anybody else in the country.
The fairs put the best of rural Island life on display. In the case of the Eastern Kings Exhibition in Souris, 27 shows would take place before Canada was even a country and it took another six shows after that before PEI had changed its status from British colony to Canadian province.
While one aspect of Old Home Week will go on namely The Gold Cup and Saucer Race it will be drastically changed as well. It has often been called the greatest show in harness racing and a big part of that is the huge crowd that normally takes in race night rain or shine. Having the major race on the Island harness calendar without fans just won't be the same.
I feel bad as well for the exhibitors (especially on the 4-H side) who have been preparing for the exhibition season months. As anyone who exhibits animals knows all too well, it takes a great deal of time and money to prepare for the show ring. Now those efforts have proven to be futile.
Printing results from all of the fairs and exhibitions has been a mainstay of this newspaper since its founding. On a personal note, I always look forward to the start of exhibition season and receiving results from Trevor MacDonald, who has done a superb job each year. For me, the first results are a sign that summer has truly arrived and the paper just won't be the same this year.
As the adjustments to life that are happening to fight the pandemic continue to roll out, there is less and less that we should find surprising, but this one does take a little getting adjusted to. However, as Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson (no stranger to the show ring himself) likes to say, whose involved in this industry are experts when it comes to change and adaptation and I have no doubt the shows will go on bigger and better next year.
