The widespread collateral damage being caused by the rail blockades in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs is "grinding our industry to a halt," maintains the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.
"What we have heard from the grain elevators in the west is the damage is pegged at $9 million a day," Mary Robinson said in an interview as she toured the International Potato Technology Expo days before heading to Ottawa for the annual meeting of the national group.
A rail blockade near Belleville, Ontario by the Mohawks of Tyendinaga that virtually halted rail traffic in eastern Canada for over two weeks was taken down February 24 by Ontario Provincial Police resulting in arrest of at least ten people. Since then, impromptu blockades have continued to be erected in Hamilton and Montreal preventing rail traffic from operating normally.
The protests are in support of the hereditary chiefs, who oppose the building of a natural gas pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia. The company has obtained agreements from 20 elected band councils along the route.
Robinson said the railway was just beginning to clear up a backlog from a strike last year when the blockades were put in place. The former president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture noted "we need an efficient and effective rail system to move ours goods across the country and for export."
Robinson said the dispute is taking a "massive toll" on farmers across the country. Surrounded by CFA executive and agricultural leaders from Canada, Robinson told a news conference in Ottawa the industry was rapidly reaching a "tipping point" with the impact moving beyond financial devastation for farmers.
"If these blockades continue, we will soon reach a point where we can no longer acquire propane to heat barns or feed for animals," she said. "Our trucking sector is overwhelmed with demand and does not have the capacity to fulfill it."
Robinson said the dispute raises the risk of a major animal welfare problem as farmers run out of propane to keep their animals warm and face a shortage of feed. He said the blockade or the earlier rail strike "have nothing to do with Canadian agriculture yet we continue to pay the price. The uncertainty and complete lack of control farmers face creates an overwhelming amount of stress."
The national farm leader said the industry can't continue to "have our livelihoods held hostage every time a group wants to put pressure on government." She added the interruptions impact the country's ability to be a reliable supplier and trading partner, adding "the impact will have reverberations for years to come."
She said grocery shortages have already been felt in some areas and "the threat to Canadian food security from an access perspective is real and this should never happen in a country that is the fifth largest exporter of food products. Canadian farmers need immediate action."
The general manager of the PEI Potato Board said the issue was also on the minds of a lot of growers as they took in the displays and conferences during the expo. Even though the province has no passenger or fright rail service, many items including propane come to the region by rail and are trucked to the province. Greg Donald said many growers have having difficulty accessing propane. He noted there is a shortage of the trucking options at the best of times often due to a lack of drivers and the blockade has made a bad situation worse.
As the countdown begins to planting, he said it could also play havoc with seed potatoes entering and leaving the province. He noted "even if rail service returned to normal today, there would be a considerable backlog that would take some time to work through and it could get down to crunch time."
"We are now seeing the Port of Halifax lose business to the U.S.," Donald said. "Potatoes only have a limited shelf life and if we are not viewed as a reliable supplier, customers will begin to look elsewhere."
As this issue went to press talks were taking place between the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, and the federal and B.C. governments . Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau indicated in a number of media interviews it would take several weeks after the blockade for rail traffic to return to normal.
