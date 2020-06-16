The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food (AGRI) will be meeting Wednesday to discuss the Business Risk Management programs that serve the industry.
The committee will be hearing by videoconference from Léopold Bourgeois, President, New Brunswick Agricultural Insurance Commission, Andre Harpe and Erin Gowriluk from Grain Growers of Canada and Peter Slade, Assistant Professor and Canadian Canola Growers Chair in Agricultural Policy at the University of Saskatchewan.
The hour long meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Atlantic time. Following the presentations, the committee will hold an in camera session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.