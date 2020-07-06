The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food (AGRI) will continue its study on the effectiveness of business risk management programs during the COVID-19 pandemic with a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The committee, chaired by New Brunswick MP Pat Finnigan, will hear from Rob Lipsett and Richard Horne from Beef Farmers of Ontario; Paul Glenn and Julie Bissonnette from the Canadian Young Farmers' Forum and Janice Tranberg and Michel Daigle from the National Cattle Feeders' Association.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Atlantic time. Following the videoconference session with the witnesses, committee members will meet in-camera to begin drafting a report to Parliament.
