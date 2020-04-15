Agriculture has been declared an essential service by both the federal and provincial governments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food is one of ten sectors deemed essential by Public Safety Canada. That list also includes energy and utilities; information and communication technologies; finance, health, water, transportation, safety, government and manufacturing.
The federal designation for food covers virtually the entire value chain including farmers and their employees, warehouse workers, food testing laboratories, "employees of companies engaged in the production of chemicals, medicines, vaccines, and other substances used by the food and agriculture industry, including pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, minerals, enrichments, and other agricultural production aids", those who work in animal agriculture including vets, truckers and processing plants as well as grocery store and restaurant take-out employees.
In a letter sent to the industry dated March 27 from Ryan Neale, who is the manager of environmental health for the province, he confirms that "as a business that provides agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries services, you are considered an essential service."
Employers and employees at all essential businesses must be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever and shortness of breath. If any symptoms develop they must be reported to the employer and the province and the employee must begin a period of strict health isolation.
Both the PEI. Federation of Agriculture and its national counterpart had been lobbying for the essential services designation. The executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said he welcomes the recognition of the essential role of food production, processing and distribution. Robert Godfrey said it is vital Canadians have access to a safe and affordable food supply.
When it comes to food, he noted "we are all consumers" and any food shortages would be felt by every Canadian. Godfrey praised all those involved in the food chain from the farm gate to the final sale to the consumer saying "this is uncharted territory for everybody and we are rising to meet the challenge."
The district director of the National Farmers Union also supports the designation of the food sector as an essential service. Doug Campbell added he is hoping the current crisis will help focus consumers on the need to ensure Canadian food sovereignty and making the country less dependent on imported products.
