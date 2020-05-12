Producers in PEI and across the country are feeling abandoned by the federal government in the wake of the long- awaited aid package designed to help the industry cope with the impacts of COVID-19.
A survey conducted by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture had pegged the collective losses to industry by late April at $2.6 billion and growing. The $252 million announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't even in the same ballpark, although he did indicate more help could be forthcoming if needed.
The fear of many people within the industry is government is putting too much faith in business risk management programs like AgriStability, which have not always proven to be up to the task even before COVID-19 came on the scene. In fact, Ottawa has long promised an update to the programs and an industry committee has made recommendations which have so far fallen on deaf ears. If virtually everybody agrees the programs are in need of a revamp, surely now is not the time to rely on them as the first line of defence?
The increasing costs of adhering to the physical distancing guidelines, supplying workers with personal protective equipment and the added cost of isolating temporary foreign workers for 14 days before they can take up their duties on the farm are happening now. That not even mentioning the cost of inputs for those planting crops and feed for livestock.
Regardless of the commodity, COVID-19 has created an uncertain marketplace largely due to declining restaurant sales. How long that might continue is anybody's guess. It seems Ottawa has bought in to the set aside proposal from the Canadian Cattlemen's Association as a way allow processing plants that have been forced to close or curtail production due to the pandemic to better manage the flow of animals. However, the $50 million allocated for the task is woefully inadequate.
During a virtual news conference the cattle and hog sectors staged along with the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, there were concerns many younger producers may exit those two sectors. This would be a major step backward. Unfortunately it has happened before. It is not so long ago the hog industry, both in the province and nationally, was one of the fastest growing. That is a far cry from the situation today.
It is hard to see the July 1 implementation date for the Canada/United States/Mexico Agreement as anything less than a deliberate kick in the teeth to dairy producers delivered personally by the prime minister. To get the implementation bill through Parliament quickly, Trudeau promised the deal would not come into effect until after August 1.
The deal provides increased access to the Canadian market over the first five years of the agreement. That is measured from August 1 of one year to July 31 of the following year. The second year of increased access begins on day 32.
The only winner here is the American dairy sector but it has to be pointed out the bombastic Donald Trump could have done little if the deal had been delayed. This $100 million hit is the result of supposedly friendly fire.
