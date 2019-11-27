As many livestock producers across the province scramble to find a feed source that is both available and affordable, the PEI Federation of Agriculture is leading an effort to make a case for disaster funding under the AgriRecovery program for the corn, livestock and apple sectors.
Corn fields across the province were flattened by Hurricane Dorian on September 7, delaying development of the crop. The corn that survived was hit by several frosts later in the month.
"We have sent a letter to Agriculture and Lands Minister Bloyce Thompson asking him to submit a disaster relief application to Ottawa," said Robert Godfrey, the federation's executive director.
Godfrey said the federation is working with a number of other organizations including the Dairy Farmers of PEI, Island Grains and Proteins Council, PEI Apple Growers, PEI Cattle Producers, PEI Horticultural Council and the Grain Elevator Corporation to document all of the losses resulting from the hurricane and its aftermath. The industry groups are working with an accounting firm to help put together the material.
"It is not just the lost yields and production-- it is also the extra time, effort and labour required," he said. "We are encouraging all impacted producers to work with the federation and commodity groups to document the data."
Godfrey explained the submission must be made government to government and noted there are no guarantees Ottawa will approve the application. He noted several other areas of the country have also had climate related disasters this year, most notably the loss of over 12,000 acres of potatoes in Manitoba to due to several early snowfalls.
Even if the application is successful, both Godfrey and Harold MacNevin of the Dairy Farmers of PEI said it would likely be sometime in late 2020 before any money is available. An AgriRecovery application filed following a disastrous Island potato season in 2018 resulted in a $15.3 million funding package this summer.
MacNevin said that will do little to help livestock producers facing significantly higher feed costs this winter. Godfrey noted many other forage crops are also in tight supply as a cold and wet spring delayed planting leaving fewer feed options.
"There is no question all livestock producers are going to be paying more for feed this winter," MacNevin said.
Both men added producers are concerned about the level of mould and toxins that may be in any corn they buy.
"I know dairy producers that usually sell surplus feed and they are wondering if they are going to have enough for themselves let alone sell any," said the dairy board chair.
He said the bottom line for many livestock producers may be reduced quality at higher prices. MacNevin said his organization will be holding district meetings over the next few weeks and he expects that will offer a more complete picture of the feed challenges his members face.
"The margins in agriculture today are so tight and if you are a livestock producer, feed is your number one cost," MacNevin said. "If the price is not manageable, there may be some tough decisions that have to be made. "
Godfrey agrees, noting he recently talked to a livestock producer who told him he had already sold off cattle and "he hasn't ruled out selling more. It is a major concern for the livestock industry as we approach the winter months."
