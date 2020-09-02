The provincial government has submitted a request for funding under the AgriRecovery program to help seed growers deal with the impacts of COVID-19 .
While the PEI Potato Board did much of the legwork putting together the information supporting the application, the request must be made government to government. Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson noted his department has been working with industry since the onset of the pandemic to explore ways to help the sector.
Seed producers was left with over 20 million pounds without a home after processing acreage in PEI and across the country was reduced following the closure of restaurants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This marks the third time in as many years the province has submitted an AgriRecovery claim. The program is designed to help cover losses in extraordinary circumstances that are out of the control of producers. The PEI potato sector received $15.6 million in 2019 following a disastrous 2018 growing season.
An application was submitted earlier this year on behalf of the PEI Federation of Agriculture seeking help for producers in a number of commodities impacted by Post Tropical Storm Dorian last September. There has been no response yet from Ottawa on that request.
The general manager of the PEI Potato Board said producers were able to sell some product to the fresh market and dehydration plants, as well as a small amount to processing. However Greg Donald noted the product was sold at less value than the producers would have received had the product been destined for the seed market.
"The markets just dried up almost overnight, "Donald said. "We have been working since that time to develop the application."
Both Donald and the agriculture and land minister noted the money will certainly help rejuvenate the seed industry but it is not a quick fix. The 2018 application took almost a year and Thompson said he suspects COVID-19 has slowed down the determination process for the two applications that are now in Ottawa.
The board general manager is hopeful seed growers will be able to see some dollars before they offer this year's crop for sale.
