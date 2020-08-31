The Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield will be holding field tours September 2 and 3.
The eastern tour will be held on the opening day beginning at 1:30 p.m. at MacAulay Farms in Southampton. Genesis Crop Systems will be showcasing a physiological age trial. The tour will then move on to Black Pond Farms in East Baltic for biofumigation/Quash fungicide trial.
The central tour will begin at 9:30 p.m. the next day with a crop rotation trial with MWM Farms at a strip field across from McCain Fertilizer on Highway 1A in Middleton. Dunk River Farms will be showcasing subsoiling at a planting trial across from 1111 Hwy 1A, Middleton. The central tour will wrap up with a crop rotation trial with Nevin & Carl Robinson across from 3312 Route 10 just past church in Seven Mile Bay.
That afternoon, the tour will head west with a physiological age trial and biofumigation trial with Genesis Crop Systems/MacLennan Properties at a field across from Springfield West Baptist Church on Route 142 starting at 1:30 p.m. Then it will be on to Dock Corner Farms (the next field after 407 Oliver Road, Huntley for a look at an early dying crop rotation trial.
Organizers can accommodate up to 50 people at each location and will have disinfectant and disposable masks available for those that want them, as well as disinfectant for boots. Anyone planning to attend is ask to register with Ryan Barrett at ryan@peipotatoboard.org.
