The Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield (AIM) will be holding the first in a series of winter workshops December 9 and 10.
The topics will be Blight Decision Support Tools (ie. Ukko Agro, AIRSpore, etc) , along with Data Management Platforms (ie. Climate Fieldview, OneSoil, etc). Presentations will be led by Ryan Barrett of the PEI Potato Board and Evan MacDonald of Cavendish Agri-Services.
The sessions will be held December 9 in Montague starting at 1:30 p.m. and the following day in Emerald (9 a.m.) and Mill River (1:30 p.m.)
