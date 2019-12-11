Despite the fact amendments to the Lands Protection Act and the Business Corporation Act were passed during the fall session of the legislature, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson said the Dennis King government remains committed to seeking public input on a new bill that will replace the 1982 land legislation.
In introducing the two bills for first reading, Thompson called them the first step in government's plan to ensure corporations are required to abide by both the spirit and the letter of the law. Prior to the opening of the legislature in early November, the minister announced public consultations would take place towards the development of what he called the Lands Protection Act 2.0.
"Islanders are incredibly passionate about our land. Land has always been the centre of our history and it continues to be the primary driver of our economy," Thompson said in introducing the amendments. "We know that it is the right time to review land ownership and use. "
He said the amendments to the acts "will help to strengthen the authority of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to request information for their investigations, reviews and other duties. We also heard how having access to shareholder information would help IRAC too. That is why we are reintroducing that. "
The minister noted the new bill will result in higher fines for violations and "we expect that this will help enforce the Lands Protection Act." He said the province is also looking at developing legislation around ownership transparency similar to what is currently in place in British Columbia.
"This will help to build more understanding and integrity into who really owns the land," he explained. "There are a lot of steps to this modernization and the most important part of all of this is asking and hearing from Islanders. "
Thompson said he expects to hear a variety of opinions when the public consultations are held next year, adding "It will be critical that we find the right balance between how Island farmers can succeed and how Islanders can acquire property. It is important that our land laws reflect that balance. The decisions we make today, they will need to ensure that our children and our grandchildren have the opportunity to use our land to live, to work and play."
Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton called the amendments a good step in the right direction," adding "I’m particularly pleased to hear about government’s intentions to reintroduce the transparency around Business Corporations Act. "
She noted IRAC is still reviewing the transaction that saw a corporation owned by Rebecca Irving acquired ownership of 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area in July. She added "As we move forward, we have to ensure that although at this point in time it’s difficult for us to address those, what potentially happened through that land deal, we have to be cognizant that we do cover that once we have the report back from IRAC when that does comes through. "
Liberals Agriculture Critic Robert Henderson added his party supports increasing the levels of transparency around land transactions and land use on Prince Edward Island. The former agriculture minister added "In the last election, we heard from the Premier that he, so to speak, was to close these loopholes in the Lands Protection Act, P.E.I. and they need to be closed quickly. This legislative amendment is a first step and I commend the government for that."
Henderson said he also looks forward to the commission report on the land transaction, adding "Our land, like our water, is one of our most precious resources. They are our largest economic drivers and the vast majority of our exports rely on healthy land farmed in a sustainable practice."
The O'Leary-Inverness MLA said land has been a hot topic of debate since the era of absentee landlord when PEI was first established as a British colony. He added "Our farmers are committed to ensuring our land is healthy while maintaining production of some of the finest produce in the world, and as legislators, the least we can do is to ensure that the land they cultivate is protected from overreach and large corporate interests. It’s important to ensure that PEI retains fair market value for our land and farmers retain equity in their operations moving forward. "
