The Animal Nutrition Conference of Canada (ANCC) is going digital for 2020 with a special webinar series this May and June featuring leading speakers and topics exploring the links between animal nutrition and animal health.
The shift to a virtual format follows the cancellation of the originally scheduled conference in Winnipeg due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong continued support and commitment from industry partners has allowed the webinar series themed “Exploring the links between animal nutrition and animal health” to be offered at no cost to participants. Registration is now open at www.animalnutritionconference.ca.
“Now in its 4th year, the Animal Nutrition Conference of Canada continues to be the national forum for the newest research in animal nutrition,” says Melissa Dumont, Executive Director of the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada (ANAC), host of the ANCC. “Event partners, sponsors, presenters and industry participants have embraced the digital approach by rallying behind this new concept for our 2020 event. It will allow us to continue to meet the primary conference objective of bringing together animal feed professionals to share the latest knowledge and research about animal nutrition, with a number of top experts in their fields presenting cutting-edge information and insights until we can meet again in person next spring in Montreal.”
The complimentary webinars will take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 12-2pm (EDT) over a three-week period with the first one streaming on Tuesday, May 26. The virtual program is expected to attract a broad range of participants from industry, academia and government from across Canada and beyond.
In addition to the strong scientific program offered it will also provide unique components showcasing graduate student research and achievements. Registrants will receive access to the live webinars which include Q&A sessions with the speakers. Recorded versions will be available after the event for individuals who are unable to attend the live sessions.
“We are very pleased to continue to offer an excellent opportunity for coming together and sharing knowledge across our industry, with a high-quality virtual program on par with our regular annual national conference,” says Amy Johnston of Manitoba Agriculture, ANCC Program Chair. “There has arguably never been a more important time for investigating the role that animal nutrition can play in supporting animal health, particularly as traditional animal health tools are becoming more restricted. We encourage everyone interested to register for the webinars to learn about the latest science and more.”
