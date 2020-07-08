Kevin Arsenault does not do anything by half measures. He’s prepared to dig into complicated matters with a strong moral energy of what’s right and wrong that some find difficult to deal with. After working closely with Dennis King through the election campaign on farm and environment policies, he was asked late last year to write a report on creating a farmland bank on PEI.
He took the report in an unexpected direction and the government’s initial enthusiasm for his work suddenly cooled, leaving Arsenault wondering if it would ever be made public. Just recently it has:
https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/sites/default/files/publications/farmland_bank_report_2019.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0g6HxZVRSqUEY0BhHOyc7jzMHuZOUkWvP9iazx2fluRQWUhUECWAVMLzY
Farmland banks are generally used to make land accessible to new farmers through leasing or low interest mortgages. In other provinces its often publicly owned “crown land” that’s made available. Not here. The government only owns about 10,000 acres, with half of that arable farmland. Approximately 90% of PEI’s land base is privately owned.
I think what’s driving the creation of a farmland bank is another particular PEI problem: how can farm families exiting the industry get fair value without their operations automatically going to a handful of individuals or corporations with deep pockets. The Irvings get the headlines, but there are other large successful family owned farm corporations, and organizations like GEBIS and the Amish that have the capital to outbid most others too, for PEI’s limited land supply. The Lands Protection Act seems incapable of preventing this right now.
It would need a lot of money to be effective but a farmland bank would be another buyer and would create opportunities for new farmers to get started, and successful farmers to expand. If this succeeded, a farmland bank would be very worthwhile, but Kevin Arsenault wants it to do a lot more.
On page 90 of his report he writes “…. the intimate relationship between restoring soil health and being able to sustain a viable and lucrative agricultural sector in PEI must be clearly understood and take precedence in all planning. Therefore, the primary objective needed for today’s vision is to restore soil health… “
Arsenault wants soil health to be at the core of public land management through a farmland bank and he presents a lot of evidence to back his case. Three per cent soil organic matter (SOM) is considered a minimum baseline for productive farming. In 1999, just 68% of PEI’s soils hit that number. It was considered a crisis then and action required includeda mandatory three-year rotation.
By 2018, the trend got worse. It was down to 24% of soils with 3% SOM. The almost 20% of land that had 4% of SOM back in 1999 is now down to zero. Arsenault writes “This statistical rate of SOM decline is more than a concern, it is an emergency demanding an immediate and effective political response.”
I’ve written many columns about the need for farmers to generate cash with soybeans rather than build soils with forages because of the paper thin margins in the processed potato industry, the loss of so many beef farmers after the BSE crisis in 2003 and the manure and hay crops that went with them , and the unwillingness of governments of all stripes to enforce a three year rotation. I think there is a genuine effort right now to encourage better rotations including new on-farm research by Agriculture Canada scientists, and a soil health lab offering much more comprehensive analysis and recommendations. The challenge of PEI competing in global commodity french fry markets makes reversing this discouraging soil health trend very difficult.
The government doesn’t seem to know what to do with Arsenault’s report. Steven Myers is the minister he reported to. In an email Myers told him: “Your report while substantial, had many topics that were outside the scope that I laid out for you and I feel that much of the content will create a distraction in the public and take away from the important focus on land and how to protect ownership of it.”
The report does air a lot of dirty laundry and demand a lot from government for seed capital and enforcement, but making reasonable demands on people working land financed by public money through a farmland bank hardly seems like a distraction. And anyone who knows Kevin Arsenault wouldn’t expect anything different.
Going back to the 1970’s PEI has a long history of commissions, reports, legislative hearings, roundtables, throne speeches, even legislation that acknowledge the fragile land base on PEI and the need to protect it. Governments inevitably fail to take the politically difficult final few steps, and we’re about to see it again.
National Post columnist John Ivison commenting on farming during the pandemic wrote this: “… for all our sophistication, all that lies between us and ruin is six inches of topsoil and a farmer.” We must never forget that we need both.
