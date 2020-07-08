If a land bank is established in the province, Kevin Arsenault maintains it should be funded by taxpayers and operated by a Crown corporation.
He was hired by the Dennis King government shortly after it assumed office to study the issue. A consultant, blogger and organic farmer, Arsenault was the third place finisher in the Progressive Conservative leadership convention that chose King as leader in February of 2019.
Arsenault completed the report late last year but it was only made public last month. In the 131 page document, Arsenault argued the prime reason for having the land bank in the public realm was to "ensure the long-term protection of PEI's limited agricultural land and to strengthen both rural communities and PEI's agricultural industry."
The consultant pointed out that as a non-profit entity, the land bank would be eligible for funding from a number of federal government agencies. He suggests an initial target of 25,000 acres to be purchased on an equal percentage basis as a percentage of the farmland in each county.
Using $4,000 per acre as the base purchase price, he is suggesting the initial $100 million in purchases would be financed through $60,000,000 in low-interest loans from Island Investment Development Inc., or Finance PEI; or a combination of both, and $40,000,000 to be raised through a public bond offering similar to that issued to raise funds for the Eastern Kings Windmill development in 2007.
"PEI needs to implement an actual farmland “banking” system, primarily because the PEI Government currently has title to a very limited amount of arable land," Arsenault noted. "Other provinces have large tracts of agricultural Crown land to lease to farmers, allowing them to implement farmland leasing policies and programs of significant assistance to many farmers, the agricultural sector, rural communities, and the environment."
He maintained the first priority for government must be the establishment of an interim Farmland Purchasing Program with a short-term mandate of acquiring farmland, and fostering succession plans with farmers wanting to sell to the PEI Farmland Bank.
Conceding it will take time to establish the infrastructure for a farm bank, he noted "The legislative and administrative framework required to purchase land - and then either retain and manage, lease, or sell it under certain terms and conditions - presently exists within the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, so the purchase of available farmland to build a repository in anticipation of a fully-established Farmland Bank can begin immediately. "During the recent provincial budget, the province committed to including a land bank as part of the revamped Lands Protection Act.
Arsenault said a program that allowed farmers wishing to exit the industry to sell to the land bank would need to be developed. Until that happens, he is recommending no leasing of any farmland acquired in an interim farmland purchase program would take place.
To help new producers get established and ensure land remains in agricultural production, Arsenault is recommending a "lease only" option for the first five years. He noted a similar condition was put in place when Saskatchewan established its land bank.
"Focusing solely on acquiring land and leasing it out to farmers will ensure an annual net increase in the amount of PEI Crown farmland until an adequate repository is acquired," the report notes. "It will also allow for the implementation of remedial lease terms and conditions on more land over greater periods of time, thereby more effectively protecting and restoring the health of PEI's farmland."
For those wishing to sell their land to the bank, Arsenault is recommending a preferential “purchase criteria,” that would give priority to producers over 65; farmers between the ages of 55 and 65 who, due to inadequate income, need to access capital to keep farming, make farm improvements, and improve their family standard of living.(He recommends those producers be allowed to lease the land back); farmers in poor health, unable to operate their farms; have no succession plan and wish to exit farming, and family transfers in which neither the parent nor the son/daughter have sufficient net worth to permit the transfer to take place in such a way that the parents could have a financially secure retirement, and the son/daughter a reasonable level of income.
Similarly, he is also proposing a ranking system for leasing the land that would give preference to new certified organic farms, followed by supporting a new farmer to begin farming or allow an existing farmer to make improvements to soil quality and improve soil organic matter. All other things being equal, he said preference should be given to the applicant with the least travelling distance.
Arsenault strongly maintains soil organic matter must be the "primary indicator" when designing the program. He explained "the Soil Organic Matter indicator would be used to assess both the (1) soil health of all land parcels considered for purchase, lease or sale (2)the most suitable type of lease program for each parcel of land, and (3) a truer means of determining the economic value of the land on the basis of the percentage of Soil Organic Matter and nutrients in the soil."
Noting that Slemon Park Corporation is owned by the province, Arsenault recommends the 600 acres of farmland it leases be subject to the same requirements as land leased for the farmland bank.
The consultant also makes several what he calls "land banking related recommendations" including land zoning, tougher rules under the Lands Protection Act for the non-resident purchase of farmland; soil organic matter tests for all land purchased for the land bank, additional money for soil research and the development of a "state of the Environment" report by the province.
Noting the idea of a land bank has strong support from both the farming and non-farming communities, he is recommending the establishment of a Legislative Working Committee to "seek a consensus on core elements of a PEI Farmland Bank, using this report and its recommendations as a guide. The committee would report back to the Legislative Assembly with a farmland bank implementation plan, discuss and amend the plan as required, and finally seek support from the Legislative Assembly."
Arsenault maintains extensive public consultations are not required given widespread support for the concept, but he does recommend the legislature committee have a period to garner feedback before the legislation establishing the land bank is passed by MLA's.
