A delegation of 20 MLA's from all three parties will be hitting the road Thursday morning for a day-long tour of three Island farms.
The event is being organized by the PEI Federation of Agriculture and Farm and Food Care PEI. Federation Executive Director Robert Godfrey reached out to all three parties shortly after the April 23 election offering to host a familiarization tour.
"This tour will provide an opportunity for our Island’s MLAs to learn about and discuss issues of importance in the agriculture and food industry on PEI," he said. " More importantly, it will also give the elected officials the chance to see first-hand what the agriculture industry looks like on the Island and the innovative investments farmers are making to stay competitive and viable in today’s economy.
The bus will be leaving Farm Centre at 9 a.m. with the first stop being Blue Bay Farms Ltd. , a potato farm in Rustico. Then they will move on to Crasdale Farm Inc. in South Rustic, a dairy operation that was the first in Canada to go fully robotic.
Following a lunch at The Mill in New Glasgow, the MNLA's and their industry hosts will tour Atlantic Grown Organics in Spring Valley before heading back to the Farm Centre.
