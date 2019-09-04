For a look at farm machinery and equipment from the past, be sure to visit Hamilton Heritage Day September 14.
The day will begin at 10 am with a antique tractor and equipment display, horse tillage and ploughing demonstration and a threshing demonstration featuring a Massey Harris binder and a Hall 4CA thresher. There will also be a show tractor race starting at noon and displays of antique engines as well as a car and truck show.
A blacksmith demonstration will be held all day, along with demonstrations of a hay loader, dump rake and vintage hay tedder from 11 am until 3 p.m. There will also be demonstrations of a cream separator and a vintage sawmill.
A canteen will be operated on site by Kensington areas guides and scouts. The event will take place on James Carruthers farm at 2509 and 2556 Hamilton Road. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held the next day.
