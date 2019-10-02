A "significant" announcement on the Lands Protection Act is on the horizon, says Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson.
"I sorry I can't say much more now," the minister told members of the National Farmers Union from PEI and New Brunswick, when he addressed the group's regional convention September 26 in Milton. He told the group they could expect details within a few weeks. Speaking with reporters later, he indicated the announcement would certainly be made before MLA's head back to the legislature for the fall session in November.
Thompson indicated to reporters there would be legislative changes to the act "Lands Protection Act 2.0 I call it", but added the changes likely won't happen until the spring legislature sitting. He added "I am not talking a review, we have had enough reviews."
In fact, two reviews are now already under way after a series of paper transactions resulted in Rebecca Irving owning 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area. This is the same land three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase earlier this year. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government agreed.
Brendel Farms (which lists Derrick, Dwight, Megan and Crystal Gardiner as directors) incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17. Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited.
The land transaction happened when the Gardeners owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, IRAC was not involved. Geoffrey Connolly, who was the lawyer for Rebecca Irving in the transaction, indicated in a media interview the sale was in full compliance with the Business Corporation Act, which was passed last June by the previous Liberal administration.
Thompson has asked IRAC to review the sale and he said that review is still ongoing. Meanwhile, Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton has asked the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to also review the act and the land transaction. That process will begin October 29 when the committee hears from commission chair Scott MacKenzie.
Beaton, who was also at the meeting, said she welcome the opportunity to work with the minister to create what he called a "new vision" for the act. The pair had scheduled a meeting for the day after the NFU session to begin the process.
The opposition critic told the meeting she believes the current minority government situation represents the best opportunity for Islanders to have a say in making sure the spirit and intent of the act are followed. She praised Thompson for his passion for the industry and "I hope there will be meaningful collaboration-- our land needs us to speak for it."
NFU member Randall Affleck said he was "really annoyed" at the role of the legal community, saying the intent of the Lands Protection Act is crystal clear and "the legal community has found loopholes. In my view that is unethical."
Regional coordinator Reg Phalen agreed , saying the Irving sales "just blew over the legislation and IRAC with a wind strong than Hurricane Dorian."
