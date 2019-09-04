Chloe Toombs of the Cavendish 4-H Club is among twelve winners of the 2019 TD 4-H Agriculture Scholarship.
The $2,500 scholarship is awarded to students pursuing post-secondary studies in the field of agriculture, agricultural science or agricultural business beginning this fall. Chloe is a recent graduate of Bluefield High School.
“We could not be more proud of this year’s scholarship recipients, and wish to congratulate them all,” said Shannon Benner, CEO of 4-H Canada. “We are fortunate to work with partners like TD who recognize and support our mission to empower youth to be responsible, caring and contributing leaders that affect positive change in the world around them.”
Together, 4-H Canada and TD are committed to promoting positive youth development, and providing youth with tools and guidance to lay the foundation for a life-long love of learning in the field of agriculture.
“TD is proud to be a part of the 4-H scholarship program,” says Alec Morley, TD Senior Vice President, National Agriculture Services. “Supporting 4-H’s commitment to develop the agricultural leaders of tomorrow is another way we’re helping to enrich the communities in which we live and work.”
The other scholarship winners are: Sarah MacDonald, British Columbia; Leslee Leischner and Aaron Van Steekelenburg from Alberta; Christina Franks, Saskatchewan; George Meggison, Manitoba; Corine Bateman, Faith Emiry and Molly Sayers of Ontario; Morgan Passmore, Quebec; Carissa Geddes, New Brunswick and Jacob Foster, Nova Scotia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.