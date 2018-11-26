The House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be hearing from Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay on Thursday.
PEI's representative in the federal cabinet will be appearing at 9:45 Atlantic time. The committee is studying the supplementary estimates relating to funding for the Canadian Dairy Commission and the Canadian Grain Commission.
MacAulay will be accompanied by a number of senior government officials including Chris Forbes, Deputy Minister, Christine Walker, Assistant Deputy Minister, Corporate Management Branch Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Jaspinder Komal, Vice-President, Science Branch, Chief Veterinary Officer and World Organisation for Animal Health Delegate for Canada.
The committee will also be meeting tomorrow (November 27) to receive a briefing on the previsions for the transport of grain during the Winter 2018-19. The committee will hear from Canadian National Railways officials Michael Cory and Sean Finn, Joan Hardy from Canadian Pacific Railway, Steve Pratte from the Canadian Canola Growers Association and David Bishop from Grain Growers of Canada. That meeting will also begin at 9:45 am Atlantic time.
