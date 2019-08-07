The region's only federally inspected beef plant has been certified as a sustainable beef processor.
Atlantic Beef Products Inc has become only the second facilityin the country to receive the designation from the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef. Company president Russ Mallard noted the other plant, located in Alberta, is a owned by Cargill and supplies virtually all of its product to McDonalds.
Mallard said the move by the Albany facility is part of a long-range plan to both secure the continued viability of the plant and grow the beef industry in Atlantic Canada. The Maritime Beef Council has a long-range goal of increasing cattle production in the region by 20,000 head by 2027 and Mallard said the new certification can be a big part of that.Starting last August, the company began offering producers the option of becoming part of the Verified Beef Production Plus program, which requires cattle be the raised according to the sustainable beef production standard laid out by the roundtable.
Producers are paid a premium of two cents per pound for each qualifying animal. While there has been good uptake on the program, Mallard said the next step will be to encourage the development of cow/calf operations that meet the standard.
"That is really what we are missing right now and we want to work with industry to grow that sector," he said.
For the plant to become certified, it had to demonstrate it meets all the requirements of the five principles of sustainable beef set out in the CRSB Sustainable Beef Processing Standard. The five principles are; Natural Resources (water, air and land management practices); People and the Community (workers treated with equity and respect in a safe environment with opportunities for advancement); Animal Health and Welfare; Food (food quality, safety and waste reduction) and Efficiency and Innovation.
Mallard said he can see a time when the sustainable certification will become the industry standard and getting an early start will pay marketing dividends. He noted "we have always been geared to operating sustainably and this gives our customers proof we are the following the best sustainable practices. It is really great for our plant."
“The CRSB would like to congratulate Atlantic Beef Products Inc. for becoming certified to the Sustainable Beef Processing Standard," said Anne Wasko, chair of the roundtable. "We are thrilled to have a processor in the Maritimes utilizing the Certified Sustainable Beef Framework. This demonstrates the opportunities to advance sustainability in the Canadian beef industry, and we look forward to working closely with their team.”
The Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) is a collaborative multi-stakeholder community devoted to advancing sustainability in the Canadian beef industry. Its membership includes organizations across the beef value chain and beyond; farmer/rancher associations, academic institutions, processor and processor associations, food and agriculture businesses, non-governmental associations (animal care and environmental organizations), retail and foodservice companies as well as governments and observers.
