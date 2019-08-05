The potato crop was looking good in most areas of the country as of mid-July, according to the latest report from the United Potato Growers of Canada.
General Manager Kevin MacIsaac said the old crop in PEI is essentially cleaned up and according to Statistics Canada, acreage is expected to be down slightly at 85,500 compared to 86,000 last year. He noted "the spring was later but growing degree days really moved ahead in June with crop growth ahead of 2018."
"Growing conditions have been good with moisture conditions above last year and above the ten year average," he noted. "Some excess rainiat planting has created a few drown outs but overall the crop just needs heat and sunshine to keep moving along."The old crop in New Brunswick is essentially used up and both french fry plants shut down for maintenance during the summer. According to Statistics Canada, acreage is up 3.8 per cent from last year to stand at 54,000 acres. MacIsaac said most of the increased production is slated to go to processing plants.
"Fresh prices continue to be good," he said. "Seed was tight this spring due to crop issues from 2018 but some imported seed allowed growers to reach their target acreages. Growing conditions are good with adequate moisture although the crop is 7-10 days behind."
Turning to Quebec, MacIsaac said the old crop is winding down with very good prices and chip stock is being imported as the pipeline empties. All of the available seed supply was sold this spring. Statistics Canada has pegged the planting acreage at 43,243, which represents a 4.7 per cent increase from last year.
'The 2019 crop is probably five days later than average and irrigation has started as more and more growers have invested in this practice," the general manager said. "Overall the crop is growing well with the exception of a few seed related issues."
Acreage in Ontario is down 0.4 per cent to 33,850 acres. MacIsaac said the central Canadian province experienced one of its most challenging planting seasons ever with the time frame going from mid-April to mid-June. He noted the earlier planted fields looked the best with some early harvest already under way
"Some of the later crop looks a bit inconsistent from some of the drown outs encountered earlier in the season," he said. "Ontario is looking forward to a good average crop although very high temperatures have caused concern. The crop is about a week behind in maturity."
In Manitoba, he said the old processing crop was essentially cleaned up by July 30 and the province has needed to import two million plus hundredweight to meet customer needs. It has been dry since planting with weather records for Winnipeg showing the driest January to June period since 1951.
He noted the crop had received some badly needed rain in mid-July and looks very good. Acreage is up 5.3 per cent to stand at 67,500 acreage and MacIsaac explained most of the increased production will be going to the new J.R. Simplot plant slated to open in January.
Turning to table stock in Manitoba, the new crop was expected to come on stream the second week of August. He noted "it could be one of the best crops ever with timely rains of 4 to 6.5 inches since planting."
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan had received only one-tenth of an inch of rain since planting until mid-July when over ten inches of rain fell at once. Some fields needed to have the water pumped off. The crop looks average with planting essentially the same as last year at 6,300 acres.
Alberta had the largest acreage increase at 11.5 per cent going from 55,318 to 61,700. MacIsaac said most of that acreage will supply the new Cavendish Farms plant opening this fall. The northern area of the province has been extremely dry. MacIsaac explained southern Alberta has also been dry but the crop in that area is essentially all irrigated.
"British Columbia has the potential for a very nice crop," the general manager said. "Early Warbas are now harvested and sold out. Skin set red and yellows are now available and some Russets have been top killed as well."
He noted the seed crop in the province is also experiencing good growing conditions. Acreage is unchanged from 2018 standing at 6,600 acres.
Statistics Canada has pegged national acreage at 360,543, representing 11,526 acres or 3.3 per cent more than last year The general manager noted "given some of the additional acreage required to supply two new french fry plants and a recently completed new line in Canada, industry had expected the increase to be higher."
