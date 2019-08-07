he PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative will be organizing a film festival with an agricultural theme this fall.
The group is now asking its members for suggestions in developing the festival program. Producers are invited to pass on recommendations of their favourite farming- or food-themed film. Suggestions for films of all lengths and genres are welcome.
The cooperative is also considering hosting discussion panels in relation to the films being seen, and would also appreciate suggestions for panel members. Suggestions for both films and speakers, as well as any other ideas you may have for this event can be emailed to email@organicpei ATTN: Rhea.
