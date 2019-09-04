Many potato growing regions of the country are experiencing hot and dry conditions as the countdown to harvest begins.
The mid-August report from the United Potato Growers of Canada shows producersin most parts of the country are dealing with warm conditions as they wait for the crop to bulk up or begin harvesting. United General Manager Kevin MacIsaac said the PEI crop got off to a good start and most fields had achieved full canopy. However, he said hot dry weather from mid-July until the report was compiled in mid-August has left some fields showing stress during the tuber bulking phase. There has been some sporadic rainfalls that have maintained the crop, but he said amounts have generally been insufficient.
"It is still too early to make an accurate yield prediction but it will likely be tough to get an average crop unless conditions improve real soon," the general manager said. "To date, there has been limited harvest for fresh markets locally in the Maritimes and a few loads for export. The crop yield for these early digs has been light."
MacIsaac said New Brunswick has enjoyed a decent growing season but rainfall in the past several weeks has been scattered and erratic. The southern region of the potato belt was very dry as of mid-August having received significantly less than the five year average of normal seasonal precipitation. The northern regions have received approximately 93 per cent of normal precipitation. He said both Carleton and Victoria counties received 1-2 inches of rain on the August 8 and 9.
"Tuber development , set and size is good for this time of year, slightly behind, but catching up," he said. "After the rain, some fields of early Superiors are now ready for top kill. In the south eastern part of the province, round whites are being harvested now."
The general manager said Quebec has experience a lot of heat and very little rain over the growing season. Irrigated fields and areas that received significant rain are in great condition, but he said the tubers didn't bulk up as expected. However, MacIsaac noted rainfall and lowering temperatures in mid-August greatly benefited the plant canopies.
He said crops in the Saguenay region are in great condition but they are one or two weeks behind in development and harvesting is not expected to start before mid-September. In the south and central parts of the province, harvesting is now under way and the demand has been good. As of mid-August the price was $3.85 for a ten pound bag of whites and $4 for a 10 pound bag of coloured potatoes. While it is too soon to predict yield, he added "it appears to be an average to below average year."
Turning to Ontario, he said the early chip harvest began August 1 with average yields and slightly higher solids. He said scab is more aggressive with some showing up on the tubers, and he added that is not uncommon in a dry year.
MacIsaac said the early fresh harvest in southern Ontario is going well and the demand for whites, reds and yellows is strong. He added "the Alliston area remains dry without significant rainfall events during the summer. Some areas have received sporadic rains but for the most part, it has meant long days of irrigation applications to get the crop into the bulking stage."
The Manitoba processing crop has experienced plant growth and the prospect of a uniform crop is good. Moisture has been sparse in some areas by that problem has been offset by irrigation. Harvesting started in early August with a profile that included a high percentage of undersize, prior to shutting down for transition into the new season. Harvesting for the McCain plant in Portage la Prairie began in mid August and good quality and average yield is expected.
The tablestock crop in that province has experienced dry conditions, especially in the southern region. More rain is needed to finished the crop and MacIsaac noted "without it, the crop will be below average. Top killing has started for storage so in some cases the crop is locked in."
The United general manager said the crop is growing well in Alberta although it is about a week behind in development. The southern part of the province had good growing conditions and the seed crop in the north has excellent to excessive moisture and needs more heat and sunshine. A hailstorm on August 6 destroyed approximately 3,000 acres in the Taber area. Current yields are average at best and harvesting has now begun.
Meanwhile in British Columbia there was little rain in August but the crop is bulking up thanks to warm temperatures. He noted "current quality and size is excellent and yield is expected to exceed last year. Demand is good with good price and shipping is moving at a fast pace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.