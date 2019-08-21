Some signs are beginning to crop up in fields across the province to help the non-farming public identify what is being grown..
"Agriculture in Prince Edward Island continues to diversify each year, and there are many members of the non-farming community who are understandably curious about the types of crops grown across the Island each summer," notes a release from Farm and Food Care PEI and the PEI Potato Board, who are sponsoring the initiative. "As a result, members of the Island’s agricultural industry have set up the PEI Farm Tour, a series of informational signs placed in fields of different crops across the province."
Signs have been placed in roadside fields of many different crops in well-travelled areas of the province to showcase the different types of crops grown on Prince Edward Island and to help the public recognize these crops. There is also a link to the PEI Farm Tour website (peifarmtour.ca) on each sign, where the public can read more about these crops, what they are used for, and how much they are grown in Prince Edward Island. There are signs for well-established Island crops like potatoes, barley, and wheat, as well as for crops which are a bit newer to PEI, such as peas, brown mustard, and sudangrass.
In addition, there is also a Crop Sign Contest, in which the public can enter on the website which crop sign they have seen and they will be entered into a draw for an agriculturally-themed canvas print from Farm Yard Photos (Bryan Maynard Photography)!
"We encourage the public to not disturb or pick any of the crops with this signage or enter any fields without permission, but photos of Island fields can be shared on social media with the hashtag #peifarmtour," the release notes.
The PEI Farm Tour is an initiative led by Farm & Food Care PEI and the Prince Edward Island Potato Board, in partnership with the PEI Federation of Agriculture, PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association, PEI Horticultural Association, PEI Department of Agriculture and Land, and the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.
