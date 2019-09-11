The Macphail Woods Ecological Forestry Project will host its fourth Festival of Forests on Sunday, September 15th.
The festival will be a family-friendly event, with children’s activities, guided walks, food and short workshops as well a silent auction featuring items generously donated by Island businesses, artists and artisans.
All of the events will take place at the Macphail Woods Nature Centre, next to Macphail Homestead in Orwell, starting at 1:00 pm and ending at 4:00 pm. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.
For almost 30 years, Macphail Woods has been a hub of activity, a centre for conservation, forest stewardship and environmental education. The superb nature trails, wildlife garden and nursery of native trees, shrubs, ferns and wildflowers attract people from across Prince Edward Island, whatever the season. Workshops, talks and guided walks, summer camps for children and the ever-popular owl prowls offer plenty of opportunities for people of all ages to learn about and appreciate the natural world.
Macphail Woods is also active in the community, working with schools, watershed groups and communities to plant trees and create and maintain healthy forests across the Island. This annual festival is a chance to celebrate and explore the wonders of the Acadian forest – as a place of natural beauty, as habitat for countless species of wildlife and as place of spiritual importance.
