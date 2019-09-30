The 26th annual giant pumpkin and squash weigh off is slated for October 12 at Vesey's Seeds in York.
A fall tradition for many families across the Island, the event was the brainchild of the late Dr. Jim Smith, the event was first held at his Christmas tree farm in Springvale. The winning entry a quarter of a century ago was just over 400 pounds, the Island record now stands at 1,768 pounds. Long time Brackey growers Eddie Shaw set the standard in 2018 winning his fourth title in a row.
The weigh-off begins at noon rain or shine with the field pumpkins, then moving on the giant squash and finally the giant pumpkins. The winner of the giant squash title takes home $300. There are also prizes for the biggest field pumpkin, closest to 300 pounds, best looking pumpkin as well as a prize for the best first time grower.
With hayrides, pie eating contest, pumpkin decorating, guess the weight and more there's fun for the whole family.
