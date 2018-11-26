The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry will continue its study on how the value-added food sector can be more competitive in global markets November 27.
The committee, chaired by Island independent Senator Diane Griffin, will meet at 7 p.m. Atlantic time. They will be hearing from Todd Hyra and Dave Carey from the Canadian Seed Trade Association and Patrick Smith from the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada. The meeting will take place in Room Two of the Victoria Building.
