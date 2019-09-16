National president Katie Ward will be the keynote speaker when National Farmers Union delegates from across the Maritimes gather at the Milton Community Hall September 26 for the regional convention.
Reg Phelan, who is the Region 1 coordinator, said Ward will be talking about agriculture and democracy. There will also be a panel discussion on recent developments with land transactions and a discussion on the concept of a land bank. There will be a report on Via Campesina North American youth meeting to be held in Rogersville, NB, November 11-15.
Resolutions on current policy issues may be presented to this Convention and if they are passed, they will be forwarded to National Convention. Elections will be held for two National Board members, a Women’s Advisory Committee member, a Youth Advisory Committee member, and an International Program Committee (IPC) member, as well as nominations for the Grassroots Member Award. Registration will begin at 9:30 AM and the convention will adjourn at 4:00 PM.
