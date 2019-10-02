O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson, has concerns regarding a recent decision from the Department of Agriculture and Land to restrict PEI Crop Insurance Agents from working on farms after 7pm.
“The potato farmers in my riding are worried that the accuracy and consistency of potato samples used for potential crop insurance claims and tracking of harvestable yield could be compromised if farmers harvesting after 7pm have to take their own samples” said the Liberal Agriculture and Land critic.
Henderson noted the department recently changed the hours of the 37 crop insurance agents to restrict them from working after 7 p.m. The former agriculture and fisheries minister said the
the Crop Insurance program is an integral component of Business Risk Management designed to help producers manage uncontrollable factors like the damage caused by Post Tropical Storm Dorian. Crop Insurance Agents take samples for every 10 acres of the area harvested.
"The decision to change Crop Insurance Agents could have impacts on potential crop insurance appeals," he explained. "Due to heavier soils and flatter fields in the O'Leary-Inverness region, potato harvesters traditionally plant their crops later into the spring compared to other areas of the province and tend to after 7pm harvesting to make sure the crop is fully harvested before November."
