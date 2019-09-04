4-H Canada is now accepting applications for its second annual distinguished alumni award.
The award honours alumni members who have made a significant, positive impact on the world around them. 4-H Canada will present the Distinguished Alumni Award at the 2020 Leadership Awards in Ottawa, Ontario on February 10, 2020.
The recipient will receive an all-inclusive trip to the 2020 Leadership Awards in Ottawa where they will be recognized alongside other notable award recipients, including the National Volunteer Leader of the Year, L.E.A.D. Scholarship Recipients, and honourary members.
Nominations for the Distinguished Alumni Award opened July 15 and are accepted online by 4-H Canada until October 1at 5 PM Atlantic Time. The award recipient will be selected by a panel of reviewers based on these criteria: Demonstration of leadership and contributions to their field and the world; Being an outstanding role model of 4-H values (critical thinking, caring, service, and healthy living) and support for the future generation and Experience as a 4-H youth member. The nominee does not currently need to be involved with 4-H.
4-H Canada presented the first-ever Distinguished Alumni Award to Elaine Froese at the 2019 Leadership Awards in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on January 31.
Have a question about the Distinguished Alumni Award? Contact Jennifer Christie, Director of Business Development at jchristie@4-h-canada.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.