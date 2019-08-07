Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has announced three appointments to Farm Credit Canada. Sylvie Cloutier has been re-appointed as Director and Sharilee Fossum has been appointed Director as of June 2. Michael Hoffort has been re-appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1. All mandates carry a three-year term.
The Minister also announced two appointments to the Farm Products Council of Canada. Ron Bonnett has been appointed Vice-Chairperson effective June 2, and Morgan Moore has been appointed Member effective June 19. Both mandates carry a three-year term.
"I am pleased to announce the newest appointments to Farm Credit Canada and the Farm Products Council of Canada," the minister said. "The expertise of these five individuals represents a cross-section of our agricultural sector and will go far to bolster the industry. I offer them my congratulations and wish them success in their roles."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.