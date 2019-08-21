Industry representatives have until August 31 to comment on the proposed 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Standards Manual
Fertilizer Canada began the 45 day consultation period July 14. McKenzie Smith, Director of Nutrient Stewardship, explained the 4R Nutrient Stewardship best management practices (BMPs) must be customized to fit each farm’s unique climatic, soil, cropping and operational conditions. This is achieved, as needed, with professional input from recognized and qualified specialists such as Certified Crop Advisors who work with farmers to assess their specific farming operation and develop 4R Nutrient Management plans.
Smith noted Fertilizer Canada is committed to increasing agricultural productivity while also helping to improve Prince Edward Island’s (PEI) water quality and environment. and will continue to work with the fertilizer industry to uphold the standards that are intended to support the adoption of 4R Nutrient Stewardship. The 4R Certification program will help the fertilizer industry increase the adoption and implementation of 4R Nutrient Stewardship on PEI farms.
Comments or feedback are to be submitted in writing to McKenzie Smith at msmith@fertilizercanada.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.